Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.15% of Adecoagro worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $4.23 on Monday. Adecoagro SA has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $495.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro SA will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

