GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,584 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of GoPro worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 66.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 87.4% in the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. GoPro Inc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $775.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

