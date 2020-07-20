Invesco Ltd. Takes $697,000 Position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 662,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

NYSE:NRGX opened at $6.84 on Monday. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

About Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

