Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Ardmore Shipping worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.00 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $132.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

