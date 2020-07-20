Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,736 Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of Regional Management worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 33.98, a current ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. Regional Management Corp has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $41,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,731.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $83,118.75. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $880,467. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

