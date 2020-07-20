Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. BRT Apartments Corp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.03.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

