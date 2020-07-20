Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,740 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 4,166 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $357,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,076,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $64.26 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

