Invesco Ltd. Has $719,000 Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 27.2% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

HTGC stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.48. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

