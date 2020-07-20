Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Qiwi worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qiwi by 78.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Qiwi by 295.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qiwi by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Qiwi by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Qiwi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Qiwi PLC has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $28.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $34.48 by ($6.36). The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiwi PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QIWI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

