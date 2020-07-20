Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,777 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SCD opened at $10.20 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

