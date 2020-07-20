Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

