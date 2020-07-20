Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of BancFirst worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 26.17%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.