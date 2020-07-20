Invesco Ltd. Sells 151,592 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,592 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,596,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 882,324 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 978,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 76,152 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,601 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.