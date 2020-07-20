Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 74,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Clarus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 274,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Clarus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 229,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 110,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $338.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 6.38. Clarus Corp has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.70.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

