Invesco Ltd. Sells 161,379 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.95% of Ferroglobe worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 205.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 15.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,121,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 423,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of GSM opened at $0.49 on Monday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.31.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $311.22 million during the quarter.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

