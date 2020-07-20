First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of First Bancorp worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of FBNC opened at $22.67 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $658.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

