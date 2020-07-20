Invesco Ltd. Acquires 17,911 Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

