$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $780.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $977.53.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,136.24 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,145.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,050.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $879.59.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total value of $4,987,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,412,683.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,965,610,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $192,969,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

