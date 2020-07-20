Invesco Ltd. Has $736,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 82.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 154,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

