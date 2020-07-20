Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 169,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

