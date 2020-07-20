Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Infosys by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Infosys by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Infosys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,427,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 266,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 124,499 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

