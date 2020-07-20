Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of Victory Capital worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 120,111 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 31,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.