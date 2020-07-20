State Street Corp Buys 905,473 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.41% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $49,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $2,469,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,351,189.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $210,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,756.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,584,539 shares of company stock worth $85,838,705. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Bank of America began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

BBIO stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -12.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

