State Street Corp Buys 228,852 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,852 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.45% of Graphic Packaging worth $49,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 344,812 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,913,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 119,563 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

