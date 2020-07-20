State Street Corp Buys 40,630 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $49,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 102,145 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 129,205 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

NYSE THC opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.33. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

