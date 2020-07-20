State Street Corp Acquires 337,132 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.43% of Hillenbrand worth $49,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,966,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,688,000 after acquiring an additional 340,197 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $69,962,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 44.5% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 437,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 14.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 159,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of HI opened at $27.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -162.76 and a beta of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.77 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.