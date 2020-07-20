State Street Corp Acquires 2,006 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.44% of Choice Hotels International worth $48,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $85.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

