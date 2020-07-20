Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $48,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $27,344,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,350,000 after purchasing an additional 887,610 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,607,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 444,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 288,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,460.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $30.94 on Monday. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.