State Street Corp Has $48.46 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.01% of Bottomline Technologies worth $48,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -816.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $145,403.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $67,758.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,515,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

