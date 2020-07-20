State Street Corp Purchases 50,024 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State Street Corp grew its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.14% of Kennametal worth $48,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennametal news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE KMT opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

