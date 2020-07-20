State Street Corp Acquires 27,262 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.25% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $48,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,130.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 203,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 187,161 shares during the period.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $187.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

