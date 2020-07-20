Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Monro were worth $48,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Monro by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Monro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Monro by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

MNRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

MNRO opened at $59.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. Monro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.20 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

