State Street Corp Has $48.16 Million Stock Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

State Street Corp cut its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 915,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.62% of Blackline worth $48,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $3,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,264 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $87,683.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,098.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

BL stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

