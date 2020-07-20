InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.51% of InterDigital Wireless worth $48,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

IDCC stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

