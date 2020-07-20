State Street Corp Increases Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,157,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,706 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.48% of Corecivic worth $48,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 62.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 77.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 101.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXW. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.14 on Monday. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

