State Street Corp Grows Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,463 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $48,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 60.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,911,000 after buying an additional 4,399,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $27,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,219,000 after buying an additional 1,390,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,807,000 after buying an additional 1,072,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 162.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,662,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 1,029,271 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $63,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The company had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.