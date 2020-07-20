First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.42% of First Citizens BancShares worth $48,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 37.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA opened at $392.63 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.