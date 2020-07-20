TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.21% of TRI Pointe Group worth $48,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 653.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period.

NYSE TPH opened at $16.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

