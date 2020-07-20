Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Danske cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

GMAB opened at $35.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion and a PE ratio of 19.30. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

