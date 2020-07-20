Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,979 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $102.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

