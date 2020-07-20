Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after buying an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Dropbox by 9.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $223,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 18.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 148,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $3,168,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.83 on Monday. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,041.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $298,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,300 shares of company stock worth $2,289,572. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

