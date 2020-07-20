Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,517 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Kimco Realty worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,793,000 after acquiring an additional 524,963 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,921,000 after buying an additional 10,209,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,902,000 after buying an additional 6,560,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,193,000 after buying an additional 201,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,672,000 after buying an additional 1,270,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIM opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

