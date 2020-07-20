Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 531,248 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AES worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 444,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AES by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,193,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AES opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

