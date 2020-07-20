Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $249,050,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,758 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,939,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,418,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 978,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of FITB opened at $18.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

