Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after buying an additional 2,963,477 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $90,016,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $70,716,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,577,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $51.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $387,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 156,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,622,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,920. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

