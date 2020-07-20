Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,300 shares of company stock worth $7,414,685. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $199.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.55. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

