Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Photronics worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Photronics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Photronics by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,656.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

