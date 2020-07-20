Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:ARW opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

