Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,330,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 311.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

