Royal Bank of Canada Has $582,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 152.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Crocs worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 99,910 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 477,656 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Crocs by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. CL King cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $34.76 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

